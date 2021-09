Five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher has started to take visits as he prepares for his junior season at Roselle Catholic high school (N.J). So far Wilcher has taken visits to Nebraska, and UConn and plans on returning to Nebraska for an official visit, and taking his first visit to UNC. As of now Wilcher also plans on setting up visits to Oregon, Syracuse, Maryland and a few others he tells 247Sports. There is no timeline for any decisions as of yet.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO