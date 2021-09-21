CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASF, Drought, Livestock Price Reporting, and National Blueberry Month

By Chris Clayton
Cover picture for the articleRep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., summarized the state of the ag poicy when it comes to the House Agriculture Committee on Tuesday. The committee gathered Tuesday to mark up a couple of pieces of legislation. One bill directed USDA to create a program with $500 million that gives grants to states to support state or county fairs that lose money because of COVID-19. The second bill recognized that July was National Blueberry Month.

