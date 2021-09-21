Undefeated Reedley Pirates plunder the Bears, 27-10
Two very evenly matched high school football varsity football teams are scheduled to meet in Selma High School’s Staley Stadium this Friday night. Selma and Hoover will meet for the first time in a contest added to the schedule about three weeks ago. It will be the final scheduled non-league game for both teams. The Bears are coming off Friday's 27-10 loss to an undefeated Reedley High squad while Hoover is coming off a 49–0 loss to Golden West of Visalia.hanfordsentinel.com
Comments / 0