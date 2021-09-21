CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amasa’s Funding Round Raises $1.5 Million To Help Enhance Micro Income Stream Investments

By PR DESK
zycrypto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmasa is happy to announce it has completed its funding round raising $1.5 million from notable venture capital firms and investors. As per the announcement, those who participated in the funding round include Animoca Brands, Polygon’s Sandeep Nailwhal, Momentum 6, Polygon, OKEx Block Dream Ventures, and Moonwhale Ventures, SkyVision Capital, Yield Guild Games, Spark Digital Capital, among others.

zycrypto.com

