Amasa’s Funding Round Raises $1.5 Million To Help Enhance Micro Income Stream Investments
Amasa is happy to announce it has completed its funding round raising $1.5 million from notable venture capital firms and investors. As per the announcement, those who participated in the funding round include Animoca Brands, Polygon’s Sandeep Nailwhal, Momentum 6, Polygon, OKEx Block Dream Ventures, and Moonwhale Ventures, SkyVision Capital, Yield Guild Games, Spark Digital Capital, among others.zycrypto.com
