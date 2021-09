For almost a month now, Streetsblog has been nagging the Chicago Department of Transportation to provide a list of recently completed or planned bikeways. This week we learned there was a pretty good reason for the delay, a surprise announcement from CDOT today that it’s planning 100 miles of new and upgraded bikeways, which the department is billing as the biggest bike lane expansion in the city’s history. (More on that claim in a minute.)

