People in the '90s: Kenan Thompson

WALA-TV FOX10
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe bring on Emmy winner Kenan Thompson, who knows a lot about awards shows (he's up for two more Emmys this year) and the '90s. The former Nickelodeon breakout (Kenan & Kel) turned Saturday Night Live star (18 seasons and counting), he now also has his own self-titled sitcom. Kenan sits down with us and takes us back to filming the '90s cult classic Good Burger, standing in line outside clubs on Sunset Boulevard while Disney stars Justin and Britney were inside, and what it means to have a sitcom with his name on it today. Kenan also pays homage to the late Chris Farley and takes us inside his own "bestie" relationship with black-ish star Anthony Anderson. Oh, and he reveals who sends the dirtiest memes on the SNL text thread.

