CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

UK family settles damages in US diplomatic immunity case

Yakima Herald Republic
 7 days ago

LONDON (AP) — A British couple who sought justice for their son after he died in a vehicle crash said Tuesday they have settled a civil lawsuit they filed in the United States against an American motorist involved in the collision. Harry Dunn, 19, died in August 2019 after his...

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden promises to 'follow up' on Harry Dunn's death despite saying it was an accident after 19-year-old's family settle their civil court battle with the US spy wanted for killing him

President Biden insists a criminal case over the death of Harry Dunn is 'being worked on', after the tragic teenager's family settled in their civil court battle with the US spy wanted for killing him. Sat next to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the Oval Office, the US president told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mirror

Harry Dunn's family reach damages settlement with US woman accused of killing him

The parents of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn and their son's alleged killer have reached a "resolution" in a civil claim for damages filed in the US. American suspect Anne Sacoolas, who is charged with causing 19-year-old Harry's death by dangerous driving, was due to give evidence under oath last month as part of the damages claim until a last minute postponement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Johnson’s refusal to heal ‘dysfunctional relationship’ with EU is damaging Britain, warns former diplomat

Boris Johnson’s refusal to rebuild the UK’s “dysfunctional relationship” with the EU is damaging foreign and security policy, a former top diplomat says.Peter Ricketts, a former head of the Foreign Office, says the prime minister’s “tactic” of trying to build closer links with national capitals instead “will not work” and must be rethought.However, Lord Ricketts said the bitter spats between London and Brussels since Brexit made the task hugely difficult, adding: “Unfortunately trust is now at a very low ebb.”The warning comes after the UK rebuffed a European Union push to negotiate a defence and security treaty alongside the Christmas...
U.K.
The Independent

What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

Over the past five years, an alarming number of American diplomats, troops, and intelligence officers have been suddenly stricken with a mysterious illness. The symptoms vary, but range from headaches to ringing in the ears, as well as loss of hearing, memory, and balance. Some victims have suffered long-term brain damage.Even more disturbing, reports have trickled out that the CIA and the Pentagon don’t believe this is a naturally occurring illness – it’s a deliberate act of aggression. A study commissioned by the State Department said the most likely source is a pulse of radiofrequency energy “directed” at US...
U.S. POLITICS
devex.com

Devex Newswire: The UK’s new, ‘not very diplomatic’ foreign aid chief

The U.K. government has a new head for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office after now-former Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was demoted to the justice department. Elizabeth Truss takes over as secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth, and development affairs after Prime Minister Boris Johnson reshuffled his cabinet Wednesday. Truss is moving over to FCDO after leading the Department for International Trade, which some see as a potential signal she could place an emphasis on trade over development and diplomacy, Will Worley reports.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

‘Why haven’t you resigned?’ Tom Cotton asks Gen Milley over US withdrawal from Afghanistan

US Military officials defended the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan as Senators asked them about the advice they gave President Joe Biden and whether they thought that advice was heard.Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee asked Gen Mark Milley, who is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and US Central Command leader Gen Frank McKenzie about his previous assessment that the United States should have kept 2,500 troops in Afghanistan. Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who served in Afghanistan, asked Gen Milley why he did not resign since he was only consulted on 25 August after the government...
U.S. POLITICS
KTLA

Joint Chiefs chairman: Afghan war was ‘strategic failure,’ troops should have stayed to prevent Taliban takeover

The top U.S. military officer called the 20-year war in Afghanistan a “strategic failure” and acknowledged to Congress on Tuesday that he had favored keeping several thousand troops in the country to prevent a collapse of the U.S.-supported Kabul government and a rapid takeover by the Taliban. Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee pointed […]
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diplomatic Immunity#Extradition#Uk#Ap#British#American#The District Court
AFP

US generals say they recommended keeping 2,500 troops in Afghanistan

Top US generals said Tuesday that they advised President Joe Biden to keep American troops in Afghanistan and expressed concern that the Taliban has not severed ties with Al-Qaeda. Milley said the Taliban "was and remains a terrorist organization and they still have not broken ties with Al-Qaeda," which plotted the 9/11 attacks from Afghanistan.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
thedrive

China's Massive 11-Barrel Naval Gatling Gun Has Been Adapted For Close-In Defense On Land

The trailer-mounted gun could give Chinese land units a fearsome defense against low-flying aircraft, cruise missiles, and even possibly artillery. China has unveiled a new 11-barrel version of its ground-based 30mm air-defense system, with a trailer-mounted adaptation seemingly optimized for the point-defense of key installations. The new weapon, and its seven-barrel predecessor, are both based on existing shipborne anti-aircraft artillery systems. Although the exact capabilities of the new weapon are unconfirmed, the 11-barrel mobile Gatling-style cannon would be effective against low-flying helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and cruise missiles, as well as offering a powerful counter to the growing threat posed by small drones. Furthermore, it could even fulfill a role similar to the U.S.-developed Centurion Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) system.
MILITARY
Florida Phoenix

The U.S. government’s treatment of Haitian asylum seekers reeks of hypocrisy

Quality Journalism for Critical Times After horrific photos emerged of men falling from airplanes and babies in great peril at the Kabul Airport weeks ago, I noticed a dramatic uptick in my various news feeds of the phrase “moral obligation.” Across all mediums, I heard righteous call for the United States and nations around the globe to remember promises made […] The post The U.S. government’s treatment of Haitian asylum seekers reeks of hypocrisy appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy