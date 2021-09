The White House is ramping up deportation flights to kick out Haitian migrants who have been gathering by the thousands at the southern border over the past week. Although the Department of Homeland Security won’t officially detail the number of flights planned, there’s word that it could be as many as eight flights per day although others say the number will likely be smaller. The increased flights will start sending some of the almost 15,000 people who have gathered in the South Texas border town of Del Rio. And they’re also meant to deter more Haitians from trying to migrate to the United States, a move that has led to complaints from human rights groups and even some Democratic lawmakers. The flights won’t just go to Haiti but also to other countries in South America where the migrants had been living.

IMMIGRATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO