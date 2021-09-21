CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Weather Blog: Still breezy, more clouds midweek

By Amanda Thibault
mychamplainvalley.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a beautiful start to the work week with ample sunshine and comfortable top temps in the 70s. We will stick with the 70s mid to late week, but clouds increase, rain chances slowly go up and a south breeze hangs on. Big picture, there’s a stalled frontal boundary...

www.mychamplainvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
mychamplainvalley.com

Weather Blog: Patchy Frost? Summit Snow? Ready or not, fall is here

Monday night’s cold front has ushered in a biting north breeze and dropping mercury to match it. After a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday, most areas remain clear with just occasional bouts of overcast through midnight to enable a quick temperature drop. We’re facing regionwide 40s Wednesday morning, with colder mountain hollow slipping into the 30s where patchy frost may form on grassy surfaces. Clouds will trickle back in after midnight and throughout Wednesday morning, eventually leading us to welcome back an isolated, light rain shower or drizzle Wednesday afternoon. The temp bounces back into the mid and upper 50s with a light north wind of 5-10 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Cooler Temperatures Settle In Quickly

DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures are set to tumble as we close out September and head for October. We’ve had a very hot September, but October will start off much differently with below normal temperatures. (credit: CBS) A cold front will roll through on Wednesday and drop our highs from the 80s to the upper 60s for the Front Range and foothills. The mountains and western Colorado will head into the 50s and 40s! More wet weather, including the chance for snow, will mainly stay west of the Front Range on Wednesday until the evening hours. We could see some rain late in the day on Wednesday, with some snow possible in the mountains on Wednesday night above 9,000 to 10,000 feet! (credit: CBS) Rain chances decrease, but do stick around through Saturday. We expect to get moisture in the state, it just won’t be as widespread as Tuesday and Wednesday. Our temperatures remain below normal through the weekend! We won’t make it out of the 50s on Thursday. We will spend the rest of the week in the upper 60s after that.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Tennessee River#South Wind#Great Lakes
cbslocal.com

Weather Blog: A Summer-Like Scenario

Â We have a Summer-like scenario this Fall afternoon. A strong cold front is coming through the Mid-Atlantic. It is a warm and humid day. As that front dives across the region, we could easily see more than a few thunderstorms some of which could be severe. The Strom Prediction Center has us in a "slight risk" for severe weather. That is a pretty amped-up state in the state.
ENVIRONMENT
KVIA

StormTRACK Weather: Breezy afternoon, cold front moves in this week

Good Morning! Rain chances remain in place across the mountain areas and the Gila region today, we will see drier conditions tomorrow. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s with occasional breezes. Widespread rain chances increase on Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves into the borderland. The winds crank up Wednesday night into Thursday morning, strongest along the west slopes. Temperatures will cool down to the 70s by Thursday and Friday with about a 50 to 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
ENVIRONMENT
kshb.com

Weather Blog: Changes One Day Away, Tracking Two Storm Systems

We have one more hot fall day as two storm systems head this way and change our weather. This change should help any grass seed you have put on your yard. It will also be a good time to fertilize as nothing beats the free water. You should fertilize 3 times in the fall as it will make the grass thicker and keep the weeds away in the Spring.
ENVIRONMENT
crossroadstoday.com

Showers and storms possible overnight, some could be heavy

VICTORIA, Texas – This evening showers and storms are possible from a storm complex that is expected to develop west of San Antonio. This complex could move east late tonight into tomorrow morning into the Crossroads. This could bring some gusty winds and heavy rain. Lows in the mid 70s. On Wednesday, we have another opportunity for more showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WPRI

Weather Now: Cool and Breezy Today

Good morning. Pull out your sweaters. The next few days will feature below normal temperatures both during the day and at night. We’re feeling a change in the air this morning, as cooler, mid-October-ish air has moved in on a breezy north-northwest winds. It’s a sunny start to the day...
ENVIRONMENT
Wave 3

Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/29

WAVE 3 Listens Live! Reset with Miranda September 28, 2021. John Ramsey welcomes Reset with Miranda to the Listens Live Studio. John Ramsey welcomes EAC Fence to the Listens Live Studio. Listens Live. WAVE 3 Listens Live! Warren Wealth Management September 28, 2021. Updated: 17 hours ago. WAVE 3 Listens...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy