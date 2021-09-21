Charges Filed Against Jarvis Mathias Newman
SANTA MONICA—The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Jarvis Mathias Newman AKA Marquis Perkings, 26, for his role in two separate incidents in Santa Monica. Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon news that on September 12, officers spoke with a victim who reported several days earlier, she was sleep in the 1700-1800 block of the beach when she was awaken by a male who was touching her vaginal region over her clothes.www.canyon-news.com
