Body recovered, half-brother sought around Yellowstone lake

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Rescue crews in Yellowstone National Park have recovered the body of a 67-year-old Washington state man and are searching for his half-brother after the pair failed to return from a backcountry canoe trip. Crews searched Tuesday from the air and along the shore of Shoshone Lake for 74-year-old Kim Crumbo, a former Navy SEAL from Ogden, Utah. Park officials say the body of Mark O’Neill was recovered Monday along the eastern shore of the 13-square-mile lake. It has an average temperature of around 48 degrees. Survival time is estimated to be only 20 to 30 minutes in such cold water.