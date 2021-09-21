CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Body recovered, half-brother sought around Yellowstone lake

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Rescue crews in Yellowstone National Park have recovered the body of a 67-year-old Washington state man and are searching for his half-brother after the pair failed to return from a backcountry canoe trip. Crews searched Tuesday from the air and along the shore of Shoshone Lake for 74-year-old Kim Crumbo, a former Navy SEAL from Ogden, Utah. Park officials say the body of Mark O’Neill was recovered Monday along the eastern shore of the 13-square-mile lake. It has an average temperature of around 48 degrees. Survival time is estimated to be only 20 to 30 minutes in such cold water.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 The Hawk

Yellowstone Authorities Find Body Of Missing Backpacker

A missing backpacker's body has been recovered from the eastern shore of Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone National Park, but the man's half-brother still remains missing. According to a news release, search and rescue crews located Mark O'Neill's body on Monday. O'Neill and his half-brother, Kim Crumbo, were reported overdue by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Post Register

Yellowstone search operation transitions into body recovery

Yellowstone National Park announced Friday that after five days of search and rescue efforts to find a man missing at Shoshone Lake, it was transitioning to a recovery operation. The park spent most of last week searching for Kim Crumbo, 74, after he and his half-brother Mark O’Neill, 67, were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox10phoenix.com

PD: Body of man who jumped into Tempe Town Lake recovered

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police say the body of a man who jumped into Tempe Town Lake early Tuesday morning has been recovered. According to Tempe Police, officers and firefighters responded to the lake for reports of a possible drowning at 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 21. Police learned an 18-year-old man,...
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
Salt Lake Tribune

Utah conservationist still missing in Yellowstone, half-brother found dead

The search for a missing Ogden conservationist Kim Crumbo in Yellowstone National Park transitioned from a rescue to a recovery effort on Friday, the National Park Service announced. Crumbo, 74, and his half-brother Mark O’Neill, 67, were reported overdue from a four-night backcountry trip on Sunday. O’Neill’s body was found...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone Lake#Shoshone Lake#Canoe#Yellowstone National Park#Ap#Navy
Sheridan Media

Cause Of Death Determined For Man Found In Yellowstone NP; Brother Still Missing

An autopsy has been completed on 67-year-old Mark O’Neill whose body was found on the east shore of Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone National Park Monday, Sept. 20. The autopsy determined the cause of death of O’Neill was exposure (hypothermia). O’Neill, from Chimacum, Washington, along with his brother, 74-year-old Kim Crumbo,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

20-year-old man’s body recovered from Raystown Lake

The body of a 20-year-old Coatesville man was recovered from a lake in Huntington County Wednesday. The man, whose identity has not yet been released, went underwater and did not resurface while swimming with friends at Raystown Lake on Wednesday, authorities say. Brittany Crissman, public affairs specialist with the U.S....
COATESVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Woman who went missing on solo hike in Montana found dead

MONTANA - A Virginia woman who went missing last week at Glacier National Park in Montana has been found dead in a steep and rocky area near the Continental Divide, park officials said. Jennifer Coleman, 34, of Richmond, was reported missing on Wednesday, the National Park Service (NPS) said. Coleman...
MONTANA STATE
UPI News

Summer snow creates wintry scenes around Yellowstone

Astronomical summer might not end for another day, but high-elevation areas in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming all saw their first snowfalls of the season this weekend, with more snow showers in the forecast. September snowfalls are not particularly uncommon in parts of the West. Denver, which has recorded significant September...
ENVIRONMENT
WAND TV

Authorities recover body from Clinton Lake

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police said a body was recovered from Clinton Lake on Tuesday. IDNR Conservation Police were dispatched to Clinton Lake Valley Mill Fishing Access after a fisherman reported seeing a vehicle at the edge of the lake and a body floating in the water.
CLINTON, IL
kyma.com

Body of alleged drowning victim recovered from Arizona lake

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Tempe Police Department (TPD) confirms authorities have recovered the dead body of an 18-year-old man from Tempe Town Lake. Detective Natalie Barela says it began around 12:30 a.m. when witnesses saw the 18-year-old jump into the lake on Tuesday. They called for police when he did not resurface.
ARIZONA STATE
Register Citizen

DEEP: Body recovered from Connecticut lake ID'd as NY man

NORTH STONINGTON — Officials on Monday released the identification of the missing kayaker whose body was recovered from Wyassup Lake over the weekend. The body of Akida Edwards, 45, of New York, N.Y., was recovered from the lake by divers around 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Edwards went out on the lake...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Register

DEEP: Body of missing kayaker recovered from Wyassup Lake

NORTH STONINGTON — Officials said they have recovered the body of a 45-year-old male kayaker who missing on Wyassup Lake late Saturday night. Meghan Bard, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said the kayaker was pronounced deceased at 11:40 a.m. after divers recovered the body on Sunday morning.
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
fourpointsnews.com

10th body recovered on Lake Travis this year

In the late afternoon of September 16, 2021, deputies recovered the body of a man from the area of Lake Travis where a swimmer was reportedly last seen on August 7, 2021. The decedent was located via sonar and recovered from a depth of 110 feet. Locating the missing man and making the recovery was dangerous and challenging due to brush, trees, and a steep ledge in that area.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy