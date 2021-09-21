CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Kathryn Hahn Will Play Joan Rivers In A New Showtime Bio-Series

By Curtis M. Wong
HuffingtonPost
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathryn Hahn didn’t emerge from Sunday’s Emmy Awards a winner, but she’s already lined up her next high-profile acting role. The “WandaVision” actor has signed on to play Joan Rivers in “The Comeback Girl,” a new limited series produced by Showtime. As Variety reported Tuesday, the series will chronicle Rivers’s life in the mid-1980s after she was fired from Fox’s “The Late Show” and her husband, Edgar Rosenberg, died by suicide.

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Kathryn Hahn Hopes to Reprise Emmy-Nominated WandaVision Role for Marvel

WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn hopes to make magic happen and return as Agatha Harkness, the Marvel villain role that earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Episode 9 of the Marvel Studios original series, "The Series Finale," culminates with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), transformed into the Scarlet Witch, stripping the centuries-old witch of her powers and trapping Agatha in her sitcom role as "nosy neighbor" Agnes. Ahead of the 73rd Primetime Emmys, where the Kevin Feige-produced WandaVision is an eight-time nominee, Variety asked Hahn whether Agatha will return in another Marvel series or movie:
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Greg Berlanti
Person
Joan Rivers
epicstream.com

WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn Continues Campaigning for Agnes' MCU Return

There is little doubt that Kathryn Hahn had one of the best roles in WandaVision. However, Agnes aka Agatha Harkness was ultimately defeated by Wanda Maximoff by the end of the limited series. So is there any chance we'll get to see the witch again in the future? Hahn is still campaigning for her character's return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Fact Checking the Parallels Between Joan Rivers and Jean Smart in Hacks

Jean Smart's Hacks character Deborah Vance brings to mind numerous comediennes. Her humble beginnings as a husband and wife duo was inspired by Elaine May and Mike Nichols, according to The Wrap. And Deborah's subsequent divorce was very loosely based on the breakup of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who, unlike Deborah, maintained a cordial friendship after their split. However, the most obvious source of inspiration for the HBO Max character was E!'s own Joan Rivers, a blunt blonde who loved to look good, work hard and make people laugh. The comedienne, who died in Sept. 2014 from surgery complications, shared a similarly crude sense of...
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

WandaVision Fans Say Kathryn Hahn Was Robbed at the Primetime Emmy Awards

It was apparently not Agatha all along, as Kathryn Hahn came up short in her quest to win a Primetime Emmy Award for her role in WandaVision. When the Marvel series debuted on Disney+ in January, it introduced Hahn in the role, and most fans agree she was key to making the series so successful. Many fans had considered the actress to be a shoo-in for the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series award at the Emmys on Sunday night, but it wasn't meant to be. Now, Hahn is trending with thousands of Marvel fans crying foul.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bio#Suicide#Wandavision#Showtime#Variety#Non Jewish#Https T Co T3ifjnrapg#Hillibusterr#Catholic#Rabbi
Marie Claire

Kathryn Hahn Is Dressed to Perfection in a Pantsuit and Diamonds at the Emmys

Television's best and brightest stars are pulling out all the stops for the 2021 Emmys red carpet after spending last year’s show socially distanced and at home. Kathryn Hahn’s Emmy 2021 look proved conclusively that pantsuits can be perfect for black-tie events—if they’re paired with the right accessories. Hahn showed...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Are Disappointed That Kathryn Hahn Didn't Win An Emmy For WandaVision

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place Sunday night in Hollywood and what started as a hopeful and potentially exciting night for Marvel fans soon took a turn. Kathryn Hahn, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, did not win for her role as Agatha Harkness in Disney+'s WandaVision. Instead, Julianne Nicholson won for her role as Lori Ross in HBO's Mare of Easttown as many expected. While all of the nominees in the category were impressive and delivered notable performances, for MCU fans, Hahn's loss was a major disappointment.
MOVIES
Popculture

'WandaVision' Star to Reportedly Take on Role of Joan Rivers in Upcoming Miniseries

WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn may have missed out on winning the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie but she's already lined up her next chance at the gold. Entertainment Weekly reported that the Transparent actress will play late comedy legend and snarky fashion expert Joan Rivers in an upcoming Showtime miniseries called The Comeback Girl. Rivers died In 2014 at the age of 81 after complications with throat surgery.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thestreamable.com

What’s New to Streaming, Including ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ and the untitled Joan Rivers limited series

The Problem With Jon Stewart debuts globally on Apple TV+ Sept. 30, with new episodes premiering every other week. The series also airs a companion podcast every week. Episode topics will range from the struggle for comprehensive veteran care to supporting the working class. Problem is hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Kathryn Hahn's The Comeback Girl faces criticism for not casting a Jewish actress as Joan Rivers

Hahn, who will star in the Showtime limited series about the iconic comedian, is the latest non-Jewish actress to play a Joan Rivers-type comedian, following Jean Smart in Hacks and Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as many noted on Twitter. (Hahn, who was raised Catholic, played a rabbi in Transparent. "Every network should have its own Joan Rivers project with which to compete at the Emmys — though at some point, they really should cast a Jewish woman to play her," says Vulture's Jackson McHenry. The New York Times comedy critic Jason Zinoman tweeted of Hahn's casting: "Two perhaps opposing thoughts: 1) Great actor, seems like a good fit 2) Maisel, Shiva Baby, now this. Hard to ignore that Jewish women are not getting cast for these roles...I mean, this is Joan Alexandra Molinsky we're talking about." He also pointed to Sarah Silverman's "eloquent, sweeping and pretty shocking take on how Jewish women are overlooked for Jewish roles in today's Hollywood."
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘Let the Right One In’ Adaptation Ordered to Series at Showtime

Showtime has ordered “Let the Right One In,” an adaptation of the 2008 Swedish movie (itself adapted from a novel), to series. This version will star Demián Bichir, Anika Noni Rose, Grace Gummer, Madison Taylor Baez, Kevin Carroll, Ian Foreman and Jacob Buster. Andrew Hinderaker wrote the pilot and will...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Q&A: Bell and Howell-Baptiste on 'Queenpins' and friendship

Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste first met by chance on the set of Showtime’s “House of Lies,” but the two actors have made co-starring together a habit. They’ve shared the screen in “The Good Place,” the reboot of “Veronica Mars” and now, their first feature: “Queenpins,” available Thursday on Paramount+.Loosely based on the real story of a $40 million couponing scam, “Queenpins” features Bell as a depressed suburban housewife who has struggled with infertility and British actor Howell-Baptiste as a small-time video blogger who devise a scheme to sell counterfeit coupons. Filmed in the first fall of the pandemic, the...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy