Kathryn Hahn Will Play Joan Rivers In A New Showtime Bio-Series
Kathryn Hahn didn’t emerge from Sunday’s Emmy Awards a winner, but she’s already lined up her next high-profile acting role. The “WandaVision” actor has signed on to play Joan Rivers in “The Comeback Girl,” a new limited series produced by Showtime. As Variety reported Tuesday, the series will chronicle Rivers’s life in the mid-1980s after she was fired from Fox’s “The Late Show” and her husband, Edgar Rosenberg, died by suicide.www.huffpost.com
