It is a truth universally acknowledged (or something to that extent) that you don't sign up for cooking competitions to eat well. Daniel Shemtob, two-time winner of "The Great Food Truck Race," groaned to Mashed that he dined on Starbucks breakfast sandwiches every morning, would work for 12 hours straight, and then only after, dine. "Which, what's open at midnight? And that's not good for your system," he lamented. At least on "Hell's Kitchen," according to what executive producer Arthur Smith told Delish, contestants have dormitory kitchens to cook in when they get hungry. But, as Delish points out, not many contestants are eager to cook four-course meals after spending 19 hours a day — no, that's not a typo — on set. Junk food is the norm.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO