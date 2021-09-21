CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Macedonian leaders visit Vermont to expand partnership

By Courtney Kramer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA display of partnership between Vermont and North Macedonia took place under the Golden Dome on Tuesday as the European delegation was welcomed to the Green Mountain State. North Macedonia Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska visited the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, where she met with Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Secretary of Commerce and Community Development Lindsay Kurrle to discuss new steps toward increased civic and economic cooperation.

