The Boston Bruins are just 24 hours away from the true start of their 2021-22 season. Once the Bruins get through Wednesday’s off-ice testing, the Bruins will take their first official steps on the ice for a two-session Thursday that will mark the official start of their 2021 training camp. From there, the Bruins will embark on a six-game preseason slate, and with the training camp roster whittled down throughout the month.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO