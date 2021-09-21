CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

Hampton Roads Transit plans new bus facility in Virginia Beach

By Stacy Parker, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 8 days ago

For years, Hampton Roads Transit has used a crowded parking lot at the Oceanfront as the home base for its fleet of trolleys that cruise Atlantic Avenue.

But the facility at 14th Street and Parks Avenue is “busting at the seams,” Brian Solis, assistant to the city manager, told members of the Development Authority at a meeting Tuesday.

Now, the regional bus agency wants to build a new facility in Virginia Beach that can accommodate the resort-area trolleys and dozens of buses. It will also be home to 120 new full-time HRT employees, who will be mostly drivers and mechanics, said Sibyl Pappas, HRT’s chief engineering and facilities officer.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the authority agreed to sell 11 acres of land in Corporate Landing Business Park, on the southwestern side of Naval Air Station Oceana, for HRT’s new Southside Bus Operating Division.

The Hampton Roads Regional Transit Fund — a new source of tax-generated money designated for the development of a high-frequency bus line network serving Hampton Roads and the Peninsula — will pay for the project.

HRT will buy the land for $200,000 per acre or the appraised value, whichever is higher, and will spend approximately $50 million to build the new facility, which could open in 2024, Solis said.

Plans are in the works for the building to be powered by offshore wind, he said.

The southside operating facility will house 65 buses and 16 trolleys, including electric-powered vehicles. One bus will depart every three minutes during peak morning hours, traveling out of the business park to Corporate Landing Parkway and onto Dam Neck Road bound for routes across South Hampton Roads.

But first, the City Council will decide whether to approve a conditional use permit. The property use is exempt from real estate taxes, Solis told the authority members, but Virginia Beach stands to benefit from having the enhanced fleet close to home.

“It supports our tourism industry, especially the service industry and hotels,” Solis said. “It’s also a mainstay in getting folks to school, Tidewater Community College, higher education.”

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Virginian-Pilot

Editorial: Flooding a common bond for many Virginia Beach residents

Protecting vulnerable communities from recurrent flooding ranks as the top priority for Hampton Roads cities. That’s out of necessity, since few regions in the country are as threatened by sea-level rise as is coastal Virginia. Funding those projects, however, is a daunting challenge. One recent estimate put the total cost of regional resilience needs at $40 billion, a price tag far higher ...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia Beach City Council narrows candidates for Lynnhaven District seat to 4

And then there were four. After hearing a pitch from six candidates on why they should be selected for the Lynnhaven District seat during a public meeting on Tuesday, the City Council met in private and narrowed down the list. Fourteen people originally applied for the position that former Councilman Jim Wood vacated abruptly Sept. 1 due to the demands, he said, of a new job. The council ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Habitat for Humanity’s executive director is living on a Norfolk roof for 7 days. Here’s why.

Frank Hruska worked his job as usual on Tuesday. As executive director of Habitat for Humanity South Hampton Roads, he responded to emails and wrote thank you notes for donors. But whenever he needed something, such as the mail, he used a rudimentary pulley system with a bucket to get it from staff. And when anyone wanted to talk to him face to face, they walked up temporary stairs built into ...
NORFOLK, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Chesapeake conference to showcase journeys of Hampton Roads entrepreneurs — and a reality TV star

Tanita Brinkley wanted to create a platform for others to feel inspired and motivated to take a leap of faith into entrepreneurship. The Norfolk business owner will host the second annual Secure the Bag Conference on Oct. 9 at the Chesapeake Conference Center to help people learn what it takes to launch a business while connecting with others on the entrepreneurial path. A panel discussion ...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Traffic
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
Virginian-Pilot

2 men die in car accident near Portsmouth naval shipyard

Two men died in a car accident overnight Wednesday in Portsmouth, according to police. Officers responded at 1:47 p.m. to an incident near the Norfolk Naval Shipyard at the intersection of George Washington Highway and Effingham Street. Officials investigated a two-vehicle accident where two men died, according to dispatchers. Police have yet to release the victims’ names. Officers are still ...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Juice supplier to invest $121 million for processing facility in Franklin

New Jersey-based Global Concentrate plans to invest at least $121 million to establish its largest U.S. processing facility in Franklin, the city announced. The supplier for fruit and vegetable juice concentrates, purees and juices announced plans to buy about 170 acres of industrial land in Pretlow Industrial Park for $2 million as part of its plans to expand its American operations, ...
FRANKLIN, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy