Nigel Adkins says Charlton’s identity is becoming clearer after Gillingham draw

 7 days ago
Charlton manager Nigel Adkins is seeing signs of progress (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Nigel Adkins feels Charlton are slowly finding their DNA despite a 1-1 draw with Gillingham keeping them in the Sky Bet League One relegation zone.

Elliot Lee gave the Addicks a deserved lead early on at Priestfield but the hosts clawed their way back into the game and Ben Purrington’s own goal gave them a share of the spoils.

Adkins brought in 11 players and shipped out 15 in his first transfer window at the helm and believes the new-look squad are gradually finding their feet.

“We need to bed everybody down and we are finding that identity,” said the Charlton chief.

“I was really pleased with tonight; we played some good football but unfortunately we couldn’t get that second goal needed to win the game.

“We could have been out of sight in the first half. We created some really good opportunities, we could have had the game won in the first half.

“We then had to show a different side, that resilience. Their goalkeeper has made two unbelievable saves towards the end but the lads have showed incredible spirit.

“It was a tough game and a really good game for the supporters to go and watch because it was exciting, end to end.

“Unfortunately we have not got the victory but there is a resilience and a spirit about the players which is very important.”

The visitors were dominant in the first half and took the lead when Lee latched on to a cross from Corey Blackett-Taylor and drove home.

But the Gills improved and pulled level when Charlton defender Purrington was only able to put the loose ball into his own net from a yard out on 56 minutes.

Chelsea loanee Jamie Cumming then made two stunning saves to deny both Josh Davison and Sam Lavelle, with substitute Danny Lloyd striking the post at the other end in a frantic finish.

Steve Evans’ side are now four league games without a win but the Priestfield boss was pleased with his side’s second-half display.

“I think they were better than us in the first half, we were taking too many touches and we didn’t really have any cohesion,” said the Scot.

“We made the changes, they worked. We go away really pleased with the second half performance but disappointed not to have won the game, because we should win.

“In the second half we asked the boys to believe, and we did. We have drawn, we needed three points.

“That’s a proper League One performance from us, and the way I like my team to play – I don’t think I’ve got a player in that dressing room who hasn’t given everything.”

