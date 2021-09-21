CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Marathon bombing survivor reunites with nurse through birth of daughter

By Katie Kindelan, ABC News
 8 days ago
Kalanchoe/iStock

NEW YORK — After Jacqui Webb was injured in the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, she spent three weeks being treated for her injuries at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

One of the nurses who treated Webb there was Nichole Casper, a registered nurse who at the time was working in the hospital's trauma unit.

"It was a very anxiety-inducing situation, obviously," Casper told "Good Morning America" of the days and weeks following the bombing near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, which killed three people and injured more than 200. "Then you meet all these people [being treated at the hospital], and even though they were so traumatized, they were so amazing."

"Jacqui was always very gracious and very appreciative of all the care," Casper said of Webb, with whom she lost touch once Webb was discharged from Tufts.

Both Webb, now 33, and her fiance, Paul Norden, were injured near the finish line of the marathon, which they'd attended as spectators to cheer on a friend running the race.

Norden lost his right leg in the bombing and, like Webb, suffered second- and third-degree burns and shrapnel injuries.

The couple, of Stoneham, Massachusetts, had long-term plans to have children together, but put those dreams on hold after the bombing, according to Webb.

"For the first year, pretty much all we did was recover," she said. "And over the years we’ve both had additional surgeries for different marathon-related injuries, so that delayed it more."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

