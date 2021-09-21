Xavier Pabon, Samer Jayylusi Charged With Hate Crime In Attack On Jewish Diners Outside Beverly Grove Sushi Restaurant

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two men were charged Tuesday with a hate crime in connection with an attack on Jewish diners at a sushi restaurant in the Beverly Grove area.

Xavier Pabon , 30, of Banning, and Samer Jayylusi , 36, of Anaheim, were each charged with two felony counts of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon. The charges also include a hate crime allegation.

Jayylusi is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, while Pabon will make his next court appearance Thursday.

The two men were arrested in connection with a May 18 attack on people dining outside Sushi Fumi on North La Cienega Boulevard. Pabon and Jayylusi were allegedly part of a pro-Palestinian caravan, and prosecutors say they approached two other men outside the restaurant because they were Jewish .

The attack came in the wake of Israel’s bombing of Gaza that killed at least 200 Palestinians. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators had been rallying throughout West Los Angeles that week.

Prosecutors say the attack on Sushi Fumi’s diners remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.