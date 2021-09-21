UScellular Donates to STEM Efforts in Waterloo
WATERLOO -- UScellular donated $6,669 toward Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) resources for Iowa teachers and their students. Through a donation to DonorsChoose, an education nonprofit organization that connects public school teachers with interested donors, UScellular provided funding for 45 projects submitted by Iowa teachers. Nationwide, UScellular donated $100,000 to DonorsChoose and reached 50,000 students in 333 schools by matching donations on more than 600 classroom projects.wcfcourier.com
