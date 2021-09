TONIGHT: A heavy dose of rain for part of the viewing area early on this morning gave way to a rather grey and dreary day in the Ohio Valley. Some good news though, most of the clouds are on their way out of the area as broad high pressure is set to return. We will continue to clear out as we head into the beginning stages of your Wednesday. This will also allow us to dry out from the early morning showers. Winds will start to weaken, meaning some patchy fog is not out of the question to begin your day tomorrow. Expect the fog in the areas that received rainfall as well as areas near the Ohio River. Overnight temps will drop down to near 50 degrees for a crisp and cool start to your Wednesday. Keep the sunglasses around for tomorrow.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO