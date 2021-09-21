San Dimas holiday lights may continue, but with more oversight
Safety concerns over Christmas lights on city-owned trees in San Dimas appear to be leading to new regulations and costs for residents. Citing potential tree damage, liability and public safety concerns, the City Council last week gave direction to enforce mitigation efforts and establish a permit system for those who wish to decorate trees. While details on the costs for residents and the exact regulations are not yet finalized, the city said it supports holiday lights on its trees.www.sgvtribune.com
Comments / 0