CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Ralph Hasenhuttl reveals Jack Stephens is facing around three months out

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dN0dG_0c3imsf100
Southampton defender Jack Stephens is facing around three months on the sidelines with the knee injury he suffered at the weekend (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

Ralph Hasenhuttl revealed defender Jack Stephens is facing around three months on the sidelines with the knee injury he suffered at the weekend after Southampton beat Sheffield United on penalties on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, who has had knee issues in the past, was forced off just before half-time during the goalless draw with Manchester City on Saturday after dropping to the floor and clutching his right leg.

Saints have had time to assess the damage and scans have revealed a tendon problem that will keep Stephens out for a lengthy spell.

Following his side’s Carabao Cup win on Tuesday night, Southampton boss Hasenhuttl said: “His tendon on the knee is disrupted. I don’t know how long, it could be 10 to 12 weeks, but it will take quite a serious time.”

Fraser Forster was Saints’ penalty hero at Bramall Lane as they edged past the Sky Bet Championship team to reach the fourth round.

The big goalkeeper saved spot-kicks from Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie as Hasenhuttl’s men progressed 4-2 on penalties, following a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes.

Enda Stevens marked his return from injury and first appearance of the season with the opening goal after eight minutes but strikes from Ibrahima Diallo and Mohammed Salisu turned the game on its head.

McBurnie levelled things up for the Blades and a superb save from Wes Foderingham to deny Che Adams late on saw the tie go to penalties.

Foderingham also saved a penalty from Armando Broja in the shoot-out but it was not enough for the hosts, with Brewster and McBurnie missing either side of the on-loan Chelsea youngster’s kick.

Hasenhuttl added: “It was a typical cup-tie. It was not easy, it was a team who was in the Premier League last season and who still have Premier League players.

“I think they did a good job. They had a lot of pressure and were very aggressive. There was no difference between the teams. Sometimes you see the difference in the different leagues, but not here.

“It was not so easy against a team in the Championship, you have to work hard and find your way into the game. Both teams could have won it in the 90 minutes, but Fraser Forster was good for us in the shoot-out. We are in the next round and I am very happy.”

Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic thought his team acquitted themselves well and felt there were plenty of positives to take from the match, despite going out of the competition.

“I am satisfied as my team showed a great attitude. We played a decent game against a complicated opponent for us,” said Jokanovic.

“This was the right way for my team to fight and even though we are out, it is positive. I am very proud, unfortunately the lottery of penalties has done us.

“There is still a big gap and we still need to improve but it is another step in the right direction.”

On the penalties, Jokanovic said: “We always finish the training session with penalties before a cup match, it is not about leaving it to chance.

“It wasn’t easy as the size of the keeper is huge and he made very good saves, it is not that the penalties were especially bad.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl worried about Stephens setback

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is facing an anxious to learn the extent of Jack Stephens' injury. The 27-year-old defender was forced off just before half-time during Saturday's goalless draw with Manchester City after dropping to the floor and clutching his right leg. It is hoped the injury is a muscle...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enda Stevens
Person
Oli Mcburnie
Person
Fraser Forster
Person
Rhian Brewster
SkySports

Ralph Hasenhuttl questions Jonathan Moss' penalty decision and 'bravery' after Southampton denied at Man City

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has questioned whether referee Jonathan Moss should have overturned a contentious penalty decision in their goalless draw at Manchester City. A resolute display saw Southampton reduce City to just the one shot on target at the Etihad, and the visitors thought they had a chance to break the deadlock from the penalty spot in the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Lyanco needs time to adapt to English game, says Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl insists Lyanco “still has to learn” about English football following his debut for the club. The Brazilian centre-half, signed for a reported £6.7million from Torino in the summer, endured a difficult first outing as Saints drew 2-2 at Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night before progressing to round four with a 4-2 win on penalties.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

We need to start winning again, Ralph Hasenhuttl tells Southampton players

Ralph Hasenhuttl is satisfied with Southampton’s winless start to the Premier League season following a tough run of fixtures, but admits an imminent victory is required to prevent pressure building. Saints have registered four successive top-flight draws from games against Manchester United, Newcastle, West Ham and champions Manchester City, having...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheffield United#The Premier League
The Independent

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl believes things will go Adam Armstrong’s way soon

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident the goals will flow for Adam Armstrong once the £15million striker fully adapts to the demands of the Premier League.Armstrong earned his big-money move to the south coast after striking 28 times for Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship last term.The 24-year-old marked his Saints debut with a goal in the opening weekend defeat at Everton but has fired blanks in the four games since, with his new club still searching a first league win of the campaign ahead of Sunday’s clash with Wolves.Hasenhuttl – who lost lethal striker Danny Ings to top-flight rivals...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham delay the inevitable ahead of derby battle with Arsenal for pride and hope

There is a mammoth - potentially league-shaping - fixture this weekend, and it is not the one happening in North London.A day after Chelsea host Manchester City in a match that may shed greater detail on the health of their title ambitions, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will enter combat for pride, hope and emotional investment into their current direction.In a way, the derby is of greater significance even though it has no ramifications for the league’s powerhouses. Belief is an undervalued commodity in football, with both Mikel Arteta and Nuno Espirito Santo requiring it in spades.Their clubs are in contrasting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lionel Messi injury: PSG forward trains ahead of Manchester City clash in Champions League

Lionel Messi has trained with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday. The Argentine was an injury doubt after picking up a knee problem in PSG’s Ligue 1 win over Lyon last week. The forward was substituted in the second half of the 2-1 win and then missed the French side’s matches against Metz and Montpellier. But the 34-year-old was an active participant in the open section of PSG’s training session on Monday ahead of the meeting with former manager Pep Guardiola’s side. Messi had also returned to PSG training ahead of Saturday’s win against Montpellier but was not risked by manager Mauricio Pochettino. Messi joined PSG this summer as a free agent after leaving Barcelona. His arrival made the French side favourites to win the Champions League for the first time but their campaign got off to a slow start as they were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Club Brugge.City defeated RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening match and top Group A ahead of the meeting at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

A look at this week’s Champions League opponents for English clubs

This week’s second round of Champions League group fixtures includes a blockbuster clash between Manchester City and Paris St Germain in the French capital and Chelsea taking on Juventus in Turin.Here, the PA news agency examines the four opposition sides for English clubs across Tuesday and Wednesday.Paris St Germain🔛 @ChampionsLeague #UCL pic.twitter.com/21d7J7fDve— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 27, 2021Entertaining City on Tuesday evening, PSG’s first Champions League home match since signing Lionel Messi sees them face the side who knocked them out of last season’s competition in the semi-finals. The 2019-20 runners-up opened their Group A games being held to a...
SOCCER
The Independent

Bukayo Saka feels Arsenal can ‘achieve anything’ as he sets sights on silverware

Bukayo Saka insists Arsenal’s north London derby victory over Tottenham proves they have what it takes to win silverware this season.In Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, the Gunners had two academy graduates who both scored and assisted in the 3-1 win – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on target before Son Heung-min struck a consolation for the visitors.Arsenal had been bottom of the table ahead of September’s international break, while Spurs were sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League Sunday’s win, however, highlighted the change in fortune for the near-neighbours as Arsenal moved above their rivals.Happy Sunday Gunners ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9yRZs0gkSV—...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lacks Alex Ferguson’s knack for creating a siege mentality

“No excuses,” said David de Gea, around the time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was making several. Perhaps it sums up the attitudes of a rejuvenated goalkeeper and a beleaguered manager. The Norwegian’s trademark sunny disposition has been replaced by an unnecessary obsession with officials and officiating.Solskjaer’s optimism can be endearing, his almost child-like love of United infectious. He is not a natural moaner, almost certainly not the manager who usually puts in most calls to Mike Riley. Yet gripes about the penalties United were not awarded in previous games (thanks, it was implied, to Jurgen Klopp) were replaced with a lament...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Raul Jimenez vows to kick on after first Wolves goal since his head injury

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is targeting a return to his prolific best after completing his comeback from a horror head injury with a first Premier League goal for 11 months.Mexico international Jimenez earned Wanderers’ second top-flight success of the campaign with a superb solo effort in Sunday’s 1-0 victory at Southampton.The 30-year-old only returned to action at the start of the campaign following a career-threatening fractured skull suffered at Arsenal last November.“Of course I have been looking for this goal since the start of the Premier League and now I feel really good – it feels fantastic to be back...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United ‘switch sights’ from Declan Rice to Kalvin Phillips as Liverpool ‘eye Franck Kessie’

What the papers sayManchester United have set their sights on Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips after dropping plans to sign fellow England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham, the Daily Star reports. The Red Devils had hotly pursued Rice but have ultimately been put off by the Hammers’ £90million valuation of the 22-year-old. They have now switched focus to 25-year-old Phillips after his rise to become an integral part of the England side.West Ham are still looking to sell Rice while he is at his peak value, according to Football Insider. The club had been hoping to attract bids in excess of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Spurs fans group asks to speak to board over concerns about direction of club

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust has requested a meeting with the club’s board to discuss the “short and long-term strategic vision” for the club.Spurs have suffered successive Premier League defeats to London rivals Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal.They appointed former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo in June following a protracted search for a new manager after Jose Mourinho was sacked in April.We've asked the Club for a meeting to explain its strategy. https://t.co/8iunMvGiFb— THST (@THSTOfficial) September 28, 2021But, despite topping the table after beginning the new campaign with a trio of 1-0 wins, the Portuguese coach’s position is already coming under...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy