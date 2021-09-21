CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says investigation reveals 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell has died

By Kim Yonick
WAVY News 10
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is revealing new information about the disappearance of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell. Investigators with the case say Cuthriell has died while in the care of Travis Brown and Candi Royer. The sheriff’s office put out a search warrant on Monday, Sept. 20 with the help from the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to 249 Cattle Scales Road in Augusta County.

