INDIANAPOLIS—Jacob Schwartz was supposed to be in an Aristotle lesson Wednesday afternoon. Instead, he was in the House Chamber at the Indiana Statehouse trying to, as he saw it, protect the next 10 years of Indiana politics. Only about a dozen other Hoosiers accompanied him at the public hearing for the newly released redistricting maps for the Indiana House of Representatives and U.S. House of Representatives.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO