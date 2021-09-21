CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain showers return tonight, continue on Wednesday

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain showers will return this evening, after sunset from south to north in advance of our next cold front that arrives Wednesday afternoon. Showers will stay with us overnight with a break in the rain likely from mid-morning to mid-afternoon on Wednesday. Showers, and perhaps some storms, will return with the cold front after about 3 p.m. on Wednesday. If storms can develop or maintain themselves exiting out of Ohio, they will produce heavy downpours and the possibility of severe weather. Our rain and temperatures tomorrow morning will determine if that happens. A few showers linger into Thursday before we dry out Friday.

KWTX

Rain chances continue tonight & to end the week!

Showers and storms will continue to push east across Central Texas this evening and tonight. Most of the rain should be out of our area by sunrise Wednesday morning. After this wave of rain we will likely see a lull in the rain chances more most of the day Wednesday, but we may see some isolated afternoon showers develop. Our next wave of good rain chances moves in late Thursday and into Friday. Severe weather potential looks low with this wave of rain, and heavy rain will likely be the bigger story. Overall rain amounts over the next few days will likely range between 1-3″ for most of Central Texas, with a few areas seeing even higher totals.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Scattered showers and storms continue Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered showers and storms return again Tuesday as a storm system exits New Mexico. A second storm system will bring widespread rainfall and mountain snow to the state later this week. An upper-level storm system is moving out of northern New Mexico today and into Colorado,...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Rain showers continue across parts of the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state will be in between storms on Wednesday with spot showers still possible over the northwest third of the state. A strong storm will drop down into the southwest by Thursday along with a wet back door cold front. The result will be a very wet Thursday and Friday with the Albuquerque metro area potentially picking up significant rain.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Cooler Temperatures Settle In Quickly

DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures are set to tumble as we close out September and head for October. We’ve had a very hot September, but October will start off much differently with below normal temperatures. (credit: CBS) A cold front will roll through on Wednesday and drop our highs from the 80s to the upper 60s for the Front Range and foothills. The mountains and western Colorado will head into the 50s and 40s! More wet weather, including the chance for snow, will mainly stay west of the Front Range on Wednesday until the evening hours. We could see some rain late in the day on Wednesday, with some snow possible in the mountains on Wednesday night above 9,000 to 10,000 feet! (credit: CBS) Rain chances decrease, but do stick around through Saturday. We expect to get moisture in the state, it just won’t be as widespread as Tuesday and Wednesday. Our temperatures remain below normal through the weekend! We won’t make it out of the 50s on Thursday. We will spend the rest of the week in the upper 60s after that.
DENVER, CO
crossroadstoday.com

Showers and storms possible overnight, some could be heavy

VICTORIA, Texas – This evening showers and storms are possible from a storm complex that is expected to develop west of San Antonio. This complex could move east late tonight into tomorrow morning into the Crossroads. This could bring some gusty winds and heavy rain. Lows in the mid 70s. On Wednesday, we have another opportunity for more showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wgno.com

Heavy rain in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday!

After a lovely weekend and start to our week, we have rain, humidity, and a few localized heavy downpours back in our forecast for these next few days. A Flash Flood Warning is issued for Orleans, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines Parish until 8:30PM with additional street flood advisories, too. Neutral ground parking restrictions have been lifted.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fourstateshomepage.com

Much-needed rain chances return Wednesday

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a 20% chance of a rain shower after midnight. Most areas will remain dry before daybreak. Lows in the mid-60s. Wednesday: Partly cloudy and humid, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-80s. Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a 70% chance of showers...
ENVIRONMENT
wtae.com

Clear skies in Pittsburgh area tonight, mostly sunny on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — The rain threat has ended. Clouds will be decreasing through the afternoon breaking for sunshine after 3 p.m. Clear skies tonight and a nice quiet rain-free stretch of weather ahead the rest of the week and the rest of the month, with temps about average. Tonight: Cool, mostly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
brproud.com

Tuesday Night: Showers and storms likely Wednesday and Thursday

Tonight: Showers should begin to taper this evening, but there may still be a few showers overnight. Areas of fog by morning. Morning low near 70. Wednesday-Thursday: A disturbance, as well as a surge of Gulf moisture, will lead to numerous showers and storms each day. Rain chances for now are around 60-80%. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Mornings in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Warm weather continues Wednesday with a few stray afternoon showers

Mostly clear skies overnight will allow for another round of river valley fog Wednesday morning but coverage of dense fog should be lower than the last couple of mornings. It will also be noticeably warmer at sunrise Wednesday compared to the last 5 mornings. With temperatures at sunrise near the mid-60s, kids may not need the light jackets at the bus stop.
ENVIRONMENT
Mysuncoast.com

Dry conditions continue on Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - I don’t know about you but I really enjoyed the day on Tuesday. I know it was still in the upper 80′s but it was the low humidity that made a big difference for me. We can expect more of the same on Wednesday with lows in the mid to upper 60′s inland and low 70′s along the coast to start the day.
SARASOTA, FL
pinejournal.com

Warm before showers return to the Northland

Highs will hit the upper 70s to lower 80s in northern Minnesota on Wednesday. Clouds increase Thursday, but temperatures still look mild as we head into the last day of September. Showers are back in the area along a cold front on Friday. There is a chance of a few...
ENVIRONMENT
Duluth News Tribune

Warm before showers return to the Northland

Highs will hit the upper 70s to lower 80s in northern Minnesota on Wednesday. Clouds increase Thursday, but temperatures still look mild as we head into the last day of September. Showers are back in the area along a cold front on Friday. There is a chance of a few...
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Locally heavy rain possible Wednesday

Don't leave home without the umbrella Wednesday. Rain chances are going up again. We still have the same weather pattern with High pressure off to the East sending in warm moist air. We also have a mid level low to our NW, and that is causing the air to rise. Some of the activity will fire up in the morning, but expect activity in the afternoon. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s and highs will mostly be in the low 80s. Scattered rain and storms are forecast Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. Less rain forecast Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sam is stronger with 140 mph. It is even forecast to become a little stronger.
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Sunny, warm mid-week weather continues with weekend rain showers likely

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - A sunny, unseasonably warm Wednesday is expected in Upper Michigan. Until sunrise, some patchy fog may still form across the south-central and eastern U.P. under clear skies and calm wind. High temperatures should be a bit warmer than Tuesday, ranging from the lower 70s in the...
ENVIRONMENT
Post-Bulletin

Warm before showers return to Rochester

Our next system will approach the area on Thursday bringing more clouds throughout the day. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Thursday night with showers looking likely for Friday. This system may stall out keeping the shower chances in the area Friday night as well as Saturday. Next week is looking a little more seasonal with most days reaching highs in the 60s.
ROCHESTER, MN
WINKNEWS.com

Dry Wednesday, rain chances return Thursday

Highs will reach the upper-80s and low-90s under mostly sunny skies. Expect the wind to be gusty at times out of the northeast. Our dry weather makes a big return. It will feel pleasant during peak heating, rather than the uncomfortable humidity we typically see this time of year. This...
ENVIRONMENT
WIBW

Wednesday forecast: Isolated showers/storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a stretch of hot days in the 90s, the weather pattern turns more unsettled with rain chances today through early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be cooler because of the rain but because it’ll be more humid it’ll re,main mild at night. While the timing of...
TOPEKA, KS

