Rain showers return tonight, continue on Wednesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures are set to tumble as we close out September and head for October. We’ve had a very hot September, but October will start off much differently with below normal temperatures. (credit: CBS) A cold front will roll through on Wednesday and drop our highs from the 80s to the upper 60s for the Front Range and foothills. The mountains and western Colorado will head into the 50s and 40s! More wet weather, including the chance for snow, will mainly stay west of the Front Range on Wednesday until the evening hours. We could see some rain late in the day on Wednesday, with some snow possible in the mountains on Wednesday night above 9,000 to 10,000 feet! (credit: CBS) Rain chances decrease, but do stick around through Saturday. We expect to get moisture in the state, it just won’t be as widespread as Tuesday and Wednesday. Our temperatures remain below normal through the weekend! We won’t make it out of the 50s on Thursday. We will spend the rest of the week in the upper 60s after that.

DENVER, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO