Rain showers return tonight, continue on Wednesday
Rain showers will return this evening, after sunset from south to north in advance of our next cold front that arrives Wednesday afternoon. Showers will stay with us overnight with a break in the rain likely from mid-morning to mid-afternoon on Wednesday. Showers, and perhaps some storms, will return with the cold front after about 3 p.m. on Wednesday. If storms can develop or maintain themselves exiting out of Ohio, they will produce heavy downpours and the possibility of severe weather. Our rain and temperatures tomorrow morning will determine if that happens. A few showers linger into Thursday before we dry out Friday.www.wtae.com
