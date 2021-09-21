CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Christian Kirk playing with more confidence in slot for Cardinals

By ARIZONA SPORTS
arizonasports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk told the media on Tuesday that he is in the best place mentally since he arrived in 2018. “I’ve been through a lot through the injuries and just missing games and questioning a lot of different things,” Kirk said. “Playing this sport, there’s a lot you have to go through and battle mentally. It may not seem like that from the outside in, but but there is.”

arizonasports.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Play our FREE Week 2 Cardinals Challenge

Think you know the Arizona Cardinals well? Already have this week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings all figured out?. Prove it! Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Cardinals Challenge. Answer six questions below, plus a tie breaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Outsiders#American Football#Texas A M#Pro Football Focus#The Minnesota Vikings#Fboutsiders
Yardbarker

Christian Kirk Primed for Big Season

In the Arizona Cardinals season opener against the Tennessee Titans, the usual suspects showed up. Chandler Jones dominated, Kyler Murray was elusive and DeAndre Hopkins was commanding. In the midst of that was Christian Kirk, hoping to add his name to those usual suspects this season. In the 38-13 beatdown...
NFL
Daily Democrat

Woodland Christian Cardinals defeat Stone Ridge Knights to remain undefeated

Led by running back Billy Hinkle and his three touchdowns, along with another stout defensive effort, the Woodland Christian Cardinals continued their perfect start to the season following a tough home victory over the Stone Ridge Knights by the score of 30-21. The game Friday night was the Cardinals’ third...
WOODLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

4 takeaways from the play of Kirk Cousins at the Cardinals in Week 2

It was another heartbreaking defeat for the Minnesota Vikings at the Arizona Cardinals and from a very familiar method. Mike Zimmer’s men turned in a much-improved performance from their Week 1 disaster against the Cincinnati Bengals. Still, a missed 37-yard field goal from Greg Joseph after quarterback Kirk Cousins drove his team to within reasonable scoring distance.
NFL
chatsports.com

The Cardinals’ Offensive Big Plays Doomed Our Vikings

It was an amazing game in the desert. Sadly, we ended up on the wrong side of it. I still don’t think we need to push the panic button because this week showed that the games against Seattle and Cleveland are winnable. We still have a good team and there’s still time to right the ship. However, what we need to be better at is preventing big plays. The defense played OK against the Cardinals, but there were simply too many big plays on Sunday. And, even worse, the majority were on 3rd and 4th downs.
NFL
All Cardinals

Seven Cardinals Play All the Snaps Against Vikings

In a game that had 61 snaps on both offense and defense for the Cardinals, there were seven players that participated in every one. On offense, it was quarterback Kyler Murray, left tackle D.J. Humphries, left guard Justin Pugh and center Rodney Hudson. Right guard Josh Jones missed only three snaps, while right tackle Kelvin Beachum gave way to Justin Murray after halftime because of injuries to his ribs.
NFL
playerprofiler.com

Christian Kirk, Emmanuel Sanders, and Week 1 Usage Rates

If you’re not familiar with this weekly piece, click here. While this is not a start/sit or sell high/buy low piece, we know the biggest question you is who to Flex. So, we provide you a handful of players to target specifically for the week at the position. This week, Christian Kirk headlines our fantasy football recommendations because stats don’t play favorites. If you’re looking for more players, watch our weekly Undercoverd Opps show.
NFL
sports360az.com

Simone Given a Shot, Hamilton’ Focus, Kirk and the Cardinals, More…

It’s not all peaches and puppies for professional athletes. You may think that’s not the case, but the decimal point location can only take a person who competes at the highest level of athletics so far. Hometown kid, Christian Kirk is living proof. By way of Saguaro high school, the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver has gotten off to an excellent statistical start(8 catches, 135 yards, 2 TDs), but more importantly to him, his mental side is in a great place. “Mentally, I’m probably in the best place I’ve been in since I’ve been here,” Kirk said during a virtual meeting with reporters on Tuesday.
NFL
12 News

Christian Kirk: Arizona Cardinals wide receivers won't 'take the cheese'

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals are just two days removed from their last-second win over the Minnesota Vikings, but they are already moving forward to their next game, which will see them take a cross-country trip to face 2021 NFL Draft No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
fox9.com

9 Questions facing the Minnesota Vikings after an 0-2 start

MINNEAPOLIS - We’re two games into the NFL regular season, and it already feels like the Minnesota Vikings are at a crossroads. The Vikings are 0-2, having lost their first two games by a combined four points. They now have three straight home games, starting with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday for the 2021 home opener at U.S. Bank Stadium. It’ll be the first game in front of a capacity crowd in nearly two years.
NFL
arizonasports.com

It’s a trap? Undefeated Cardinals not overlooking winless Jaguars

The Arizona Cardinals are one of just seven teams without a blemish on the their record through two games this season. Arizona’s Week 3 opponent in the Jacksonville Jaguars are the complete opposite as one of seven teams without a win in 2021. It’s safe to say a lot of...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy