Christian Kirk playing with more confidence in slot for Cardinals

It was an amazing game in the desert. Sadly, we ended up on the wrong side of it. I still don’t think we need to push the panic button because this week showed that the games against Seattle and Cleveland are winnable. We still have a good team and there’s still time to right the ship. However, what we need to be better at is preventing big plays. The defense played OK against the Cardinals, but there were simply too many big plays on Sunday. And, even worse, the majority were on 3rd and 4th downs.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO