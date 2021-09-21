Christian Kirk playing with more confidence in slot for Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk told the media on Tuesday that he is in the best place mentally since he arrived in 2018. “I’ve been through a lot through the injuries and just missing games and questioning a lot of different things,” Kirk said. “Playing this sport, there’s a lot you have to go through and battle mentally. It may not seem like that from the outside in, but but there is.”arizonasports.com
