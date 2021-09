When you’re going to be putting 20 hours or more into a game, you want to know it’ll be a good time. There are plenty of chunky RPGs that you could be playing, and time is such a valuable resource. When a new turn based title comes along from a developer you aren’t familiar with, it can be such a gamble of your time. Astria Ascending isn’t much of a known quantity right now, but based on what I’ve played for this preview it could be worth some of your precious hours.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO