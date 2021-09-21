The 911 GTS is Porsche’s race-inspired daily driver with a lot of standard features that elevate performance over the standard 911 S without sacrificing much drivability
Porsche’s Sport Exhaust is louder, deeper and more pleasing when it roars. The interior features a new 10.9-inch HD infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Available with Porsche’s PDK 8-speed dual-clutch transmission or 7-speed manual. RWD or all-wheel drive versions available in coupe, cabriolet and targa body...www.popularmechanics.com
Comments / 0