Cars

The 911 GTS is Porsche’s race-inspired daily driver with a lot of standard features that elevate performance over the standard 911 S without sacrificing much drivability

By Louis Mazzante
Popular Mechanics
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorsche’s Sport Exhaust is louder, deeper and more pleasing when it roars. The interior features a new 10.9-inch HD infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Available with Porsche’s PDK 8-speed dual-clutch transmission or 7-speed manual. RWD or all-wheel drive versions available in coupe, cabriolet and targa body...

