The 911 GTS is Porsche’s race-inspired daily driver with a lot of standard features that elevate performance over the standard 911 S without sacrificing much drivability

There are few cars more expensive than the $3.96 million Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport. Fortunately, the off-the-lot costs aren’t quite as bad as some might think. Over the weekend, a Facebook post claiming that owners of the limited-edition hypercar will spend nearly $500,000 servicing and maintaining the car every four years went viral. It’s easy to see why—that’s an eye-popping figure—but those claims are not true. First, you won’t be on the hook for any maintenance fees the first few years you own the Chiron Pur Sport. That’s because the hypercar, like all Bugattis, comes with a four-year warranty, which includes one maintenance...

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO