Nikola Vucevic ranked No. 39 in Sports Illustrated's Top 100 rankings

 7 days ago
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

With training camp for the 2021-22 NBA season right around the corner, season predictions and player rankings are starting to flood social media.

On Monday, Sports Illustrated began its Top 100 player rankings, which included Bulls guard Lonzo Ball at No. 76.

On Tuesday, SI continued releasing the rankings with spots 50-31 on the list, which included Chicago Bulls wing DeMar DeRozan at No. 42 and Bulls center Nikola Vucevic at No. 39, a few slots higher than last year, when SI ranked him No. 43.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Herring explains Vucevic’s ranking:

“This is the complete list of players who averaged at least 23 points and 11 rebounds per game last season, while also shooting above 38% from three on at least five attempts from deep a night: Nikola Vučević. Vooch is an underrated offensive big who should look even better playing off Zach Lavine for a full year.”

Last season with the Magic and Bulls, Vucevic averaged 23.4 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Check out the full rankings here.

Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Nikola Vučević
Person
Zach Lavine
