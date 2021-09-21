CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, TX

Council approves tax rate for 2021-22

By Federico Martinez
Odessa American
Odessa American
 7 days ago

The Odessa City Council voted 6-0 to set the 2021-22 fiscal year tax rate at $0.477115 during their Tuesday work session.

Assistant City Manager of Administrative Services Cindy Muncy said the proposed tax rate is the same as the 2020-21 fiscal year, but is projected to increase city revenue by $587,774.

City Manager Michael Marrero said the revenue increase is expected due to increased property values and additional housing in the city.

Setting the tax rate requires two votes by council. The council voted 7-0 in favor during their Sept. 14 meeting. Councilwoman Denise Swanner did not attend Tuesday’s work session, which resulted in the 6-0 vote.

Marrero said he expects to have a proposed contract agreement ready for council consideration on Sept. 28 that would result in the city donating a plot of vacant downtown property to Odessa College. The property is the former site of the Odessa American building, which was purchased in 2016 for about $1.6 million as part of a downtown revitalization effort. The city paid $345,000 to remove the asbestos, demolish the building, and clear the land.

Odessa College officials recently requested the property at Fourth Street and Jackson where they plan to invest $1.5 million to create greenspace and landscaping, and construct a stage area for community concerts and events.

The proposed plan would also include the installation of new splashpads, seating areas and additional programs and activities designed to attract a younger crowd downtown, school officials have said.

The college’s long-term plan includes construction of a new three story school building that would house the college’s entrepreneurial classes and serve as the site for a business incubator where students could launch new businesses.

On Tuesday, council reviewed a request from the Fire Rescue department to purchase a 2019 Demers Ford F 450 ambulance/chassis for $332,370. The vehicle would be purchased from Siddons Martin Emergency Group, LLC in Denton, TX.

The department would also like to purchase additional equipment for the vehicle, including a cardiac monitor, $29,999.09, a computer, $5,926.17 and a radio system, $16,800. The purchase of the vehicle and equipment would be paid for through the fire rescue’s equipment services account, Chief John Alvarez said.

Alvarez said the ambulance is needed due to increase in services and COVID-19 calls. This vehicle, which was previously used as a demo, would be delivered and ready to use in 2-3 months, Alvarez said. Ordering a new vehicle would take more than one year to be delivered due to high demand throughout the country.

Council, which has previously expressed support for the purchase, which vote on the request at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Government
Odessa, TX
Business
CNN

A North Carolina hospital system fired 175 employees who failed to follow its Covid-19 vaccination rule. Over 99% of its workers complied

(CNN) — Novant Health, a North Carolina not-for-profit system of 15 medical centers with more than 2,300 physicians, said this week it had terminated roughly 175 employees for non-compliance with its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination program. More than 99% of Novant Health team members chose compliance, company President and CEO Carl...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rate#Odessa College#Asbestos#The Odessa City Council#Administrative Services#Fire Rescue#Llc
ABC News

Florida sues Biden administration over immigration policy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida filed suit against President Joe Biden's administration Tuesday claiming his immigration policy is illegal, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order barring state agencies from assisting with the relocation of undocumented immigrants arriving in the state. DeSantis' order authorized the Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
FLORIDA STATE
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
1K+
Followers
196
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy