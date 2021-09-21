Republicans sue over excess campaign donations to Whitmer
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Republican Party is suing to stop Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign from collecting excess donations. It contends that an exception letting her raise unlimited amounts because of attempts to recall her from office is unconstitutional. The lawsuit seeks to prohibit Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson from allowing the “recall exemption” in the governor’s race.www.woodtv.com
