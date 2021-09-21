CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans sue over excess campaign donations to Whitmer

WOOD
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Republican Party is suing to stop Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign from collecting excess donations. It contends that an exception letting her raise unlimited amounts because of attempts to recall her from office is unconstitutional. The lawsuit seeks to prohibit Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson from allowing the “recall exemption” in the governor’s race.

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 14

friend
7d ago

Republican Party will win pretty quickly. She is not facing a recall election. Petitions are out there, but, no recall election at this time.

Reply(3)
5
sue
7d ago

Republican Party is doing the same thing. Can’t have it both ways

Reply(1)
7
