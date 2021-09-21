Beaver Dam splash pad project gets $855,000 grant
Mayor Becky Glewen made an announcement Monday as the city seeks to overhaul Swan Park. Glewen said the city received a $855,000 grant to help cover the planned new splash pad at Swan Park to replace the aging wading pool. The city is currently working to fund the first phase of renovations at Swan Park to build the splash pad, fix walking paths and overhaul the crumbling lagoons, including fundraising from the community. A new $200,000 donation is expected to be announced on Friday.www.wiscnews.com
