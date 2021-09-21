CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents asking for stricter COVID mitigation efforts in Bismarck Public Schools

By Hayley Boland
KFYR-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (9/22 at 4 p.m.): Bismarck Board of Health pitches mask issue to Bismarck School Board. A group of parents and community members are pushing for stricter COVID-19 guidelines in Bismarck Public Schools. This school year, masks are optional in Bismarck Public Schools. However, with the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state, many parents have expressed their concern over what they’re calling a lack of mitigation efforts district-wide.

