One of the best fights of 2021 took place in London in front of 70,000 fans, and Ukraine once again has a heavyweight champion. Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) went into enemy territory once again to take someone’s belt(s) away. This time it was Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs), who was largely outboxed, outpaced, and at times outmuscled by the former undisputed cruiserweight king in a dramatic championship matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Usyk hurt Joshua more often than the other way around and his unanimous decision victory was well deserved. Nine years ago, Usyk won Olympic gold in London. Three years ago he defended all four of his major cruiserweight titles in Manchester by KOing Tony Bellew. Now he’s firmly established himself as a boxing legend and one of the best heavyweights in the world. Joshua was beaten fair and square but not for a lack of trying. AJ is a great boxer. Usyk is a much better one.

