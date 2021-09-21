New program at Ella P. Stewart Academy inspires girls to achieve their dreams
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Head Full of Dreams program launched Tuesday for sixth grade girls at the Ella P. Stewart Academy in Toledo. Through Diana Patton's RISE with Diana, and the University of Toledo's Talented Aspiring Women Leaders program, Head Full of Dreams hopes to inspire young girls to believe and achieve their goals, find and love their self-worth and encourages them to be who they want to be.nbc24.com
