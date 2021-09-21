CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Layoffs in 2020, Mott MacDonald Construction Unit Puts Out Help-Wanted Sign

By Scott Van Voorhis, Richard Korman
enr.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter struggling through the pandemic in 2020, and reducing staff, Mott MacDonald’s UK-based design-build business, JN Bentley, has put out the help wanted sign as it prepares for more work on a $410-million construction program for Thames Water, a major British utility company. COVID 19-related complications are by no means...

#Layoffs#Construction Industry#Water Management#Water Projects#British#Covid#Bentley Holdings Ltd#Mmb#Annual Review For 2020#United Utilities#Severn Trent Water
