Culley: Houston's Davis Mills will start in Week 3's matchup against Panthers
According to head coach David Culley, Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills will start in Thursday's Week 3 contest against the Carolina Panthers. Houston's third round pick will get his first NFL start against a tough Panthers' defense ranked eighth in FanDuel points allowed per game (15.6) to quarterbacks this season after Tyrod Taylor was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring strain.www.numberfire.com
Comments / 0