NFL

Culley: Houston's Davis Mills will start in Week 3's matchup against Panthers

By Matt Lo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to head coach David Culley, Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills will start in Thursday's Week 3 contest against the Carolina Panthers. Houston's third round pick will get his first NFL start against a tough Panthers' defense ranked eighth in FanDuel points allowed per game (15.6) to quarterbacks this season after Tyrod Taylor was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring strain.

Yardbarker

Texans' Culley Reveals Plan for Deshaun Watson Against Panthers

- The anticipated absence of starter Tyrod Taylor against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night won't lead to a change in the Houston Texans' approach to embattled Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson. Taylor will undergo an MRI Monday and likely won't play due to a left hamstring injury suffered during...
NFL
David Culley
610 Sports Radio

Panthers impressed by Davis Mills' toughness

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- None of the numbers Davis Mills put up in his first NFL start will jump out at you. He threw for 168 yards and a touchdown during the Texans 24-9 loss to the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium on Thursday, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t impress the team that beat him.
NFL
Yardbarker

Texans QB Davis Mills to start for injured Tyrod Taylor vs. Panthers

It was reported Sunday that Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor would not be able to start for this Thursday's game against the Carolina Panthers because of the injured left hamstring he suffered in the first half of the loss at the Cleveland Browns. Per Sarah Barshop of ESPN, Texans head...
NFL
#Texans#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Fanduel
CBS Sports

Tyrod Taylor out at least 3 weeks after landing on IR; Davis Mills to start vs. Panthers on Thursday night

It will be rookie Davis Mills under center for the Texans when they take on the Carolina Panthers to begin Week 3 in the NFL on Thursday night. Head coach David Culley confirmed Tuesday that Mills will get the starting nod while also announcing that Taylor will be ruled out. The veteran quarterback suffered a hamstring injury in their Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns and has since landed on injured reserve, guaranteeing he'll be out at least three weeks. Culley also noted that Houston may call up veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel to back up Mills.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans QB Davis Mills explains why two-minute offense worked against the Panthers

The Houston Texans generated 193 yards total offense through against the Carolina Panthers amid the 24-9 loss on Thursday Night Football. It didn’t appear the Texans moved the ball well, save for one drive at the end of the first half. Houston mounted a seven-play drive that churned 64 yards and culminated with a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Davis Mills to receiver Anthony Miller.
NFL
houstontexans.com

Rapid Reaction: Texans fall 24-9 to Panthers in rookie Davis Mills' first start

The Texans will host the New England Patriots on October 10th. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. CT.Click here for tickets. The Houston Texans fell, 24-9, to the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium on Thursday Night Football. Rookie QB Davis Mills made his first NFL start and completed 19-of-28 passes...
NFL
Houston Texans
Carolina Panthers
