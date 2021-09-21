Culley: Houston's Davis Mills will start in Week 3's matchup against Panthers

It will be rookie Davis Mills under center for the Texans when they take on the Carolina Panthers to begin Week 3 in the NFL on Thursday night. Head coach David Culley confirmed Tuesday that Mills will get the starting nod while also announcing that Taylor will be ruled out. The veteran quarterback suffered a hamstring injury in their Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns and has since landed on injured reserve, guaranteeing he'll be out at least three weeks. Culley also noted that Houston may call up veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel to back up Mills.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO