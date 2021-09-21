Utica judge postpones court date in vaccine mandate suit brought by health care workers
UTICA, N.Y. – Judge David Hurd has extended the restraining order on COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers requesting religious exemptions to Oct. 12. A group of anonymous health care workers filed suit against Gov. Kathy Hochul, Dr. Howard Zucker and Attorney General Letitia James, saying the vaccine mandate for health care employees violated constitutional rights because religious exemptions were excluded.www.wktv.com
