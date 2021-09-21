CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Ryder Cup impact ripples to Milwaukee businesses, economy

By Tony Atkins
TMJ4 News
 7 days ago
The Ryder Cup’s impact continues to ripple across the state as the event approaches. It’s impact is felt also in Milwaukee.

Because of COVID-19, it comes one year later than expected.

“We were scheduled to come in. Got canceled, so here we are again,” said Paul McCrory, who is visiting from Philadelphia.

McCrory flew in as a fan. He’s staying in an Airbnb in Green Bay for the week.

Brandon Wilkens flew in from North Dakota to volunteer for the cup.

“I know it’s a very big event. A lot of people there. A lot of people need help. I felt it was a great opportunity to come volunteer for it,” Wilkens said.

At The Pfister Hotel and other major hotels in Milwaukee, Tuesday is being called the calm before the storm. At the Pfister, every single room will be booked throughout the weekend as cup events continue.

Managing Director Tim Smith said a unique event like this in turn presents unique challenges, but they’re prepared.

“We figured out we have people from all seven continents this week, believe it or not. So, there’s things you need to get in front of, knowing what banks are open for currency exchange, different types of pharmacies in the immediate area,” Smith said.

Day shuttling to Kohler is also big business this week.

“We’re going to be dispatching buses at 5 a.m.,” said Theresa Nemetz, owner of Milwaukee Food & City Tours.

Milwaukee Food & City Tours has more than 1,300 people booked for rides, as well as local Milwaukee tours that will happen before guests are sent up to Kohler.

“They might not have ever thought to come to Milwaukee, but they are going to see the city, they’re going to fall in love with it,” Nemetz said.

The Ryder Cup marks a golden opportunity for Milwaukee and its businesses to shine, thanks to an event one hour away.

The Ryder Cup is expected to draw 40,000 to 45,000 people daily throughout the event.

$53 million Generac investment to create 700 new jobs in Wisconsin

Waukesha-based Generac is expanding in Wisconsin, resulting in more than 700 new jobs. The energy company is investing $53 million in its plants across the state, Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday. Additionally, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will invest another $9 million if the company meets its capital investments and hiring goals by 2024.
WISCONSIN STATE
