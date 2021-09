The Falcon men traveled to Saratoga to take on West Valley in a rare Saturday afternoon match and came home with a 1-1 draw. FLC's leading scorer Kameron Kascht put the Falcons up 1-0 with a penalty kick goal in the 15th minute, but had to leave the game five minutes later with a head injury. The Vikings kept the pressure on FLC with some dangerously close near-misses - mostly off their set plays - before tying the score midway through the half. The second half was a furious pace with both teams trying to unknot the score, but neither succeeded. Sophomore midfielder Omar Ramirez returned to action from injury to play all 90 minutes and earned "Man of the Match" honors.

SARATOGA, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO