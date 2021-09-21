Fisk University ranked in top 10 best HBCU in the U.S.

For the second year in a row, Fisk University is leaving its mark as one of the top 10 best colleges in the country.

The university president says the goal is to be No. 1.

It’s a small campus but Fisk University is making some big leaps. The Nashville historical black university is ranked No. 9 in the top HBCUs according to U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges 2022 .

The students agree.

"My counselor at my high school suggested it to me because it was a top 10 HBCU at that time too," said student Jaden Jones. "Since it’s a small university you get a lot of hands-on learning."

Fisk was No. 10 last year from the same ranking.

The university was founded in 1866, making it the oldest institution of higher learning in Nashville.

University President Vann Newkirk calls Fisk the birthplace of social justice because civil rights icons like late Congressman John Lewis, Diane Nash and W.E.B Dubois walked this campus as students and graduates.

"It gives our students a chance to be leaders and gives our students a chance to interact one on one with professors and because of that, it makes us very successful, and giving the students the confidence that they need when they leave this institution and be successful. I think that’s one of the keys to this university and what it’s been able to do over the years," Newkirk said.

It was this time last year when Fisk received notification from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools that Fisk University’s three-year process to settle its accreditation has concluded and probation has officially been lifted.

The university had struggled with financial hardships for many years.

"We’re No. 9 in the rankings now, we hope to be No. 1 tomorrow and we believe they will get there because what we turn out with the product that we turn out and that’s our graduates," said Newkirk.

Here are the top 10 Best HBCUs:



Spelman College Howard University Xavier University of Louisana Hampton University Morehouse College Tuskegee University Florida A&M University North Carolina A&T State University Fisk University Claflin University

Tennessee State University was ranked No. 35.