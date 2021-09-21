CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

More rain and breezy , cool weather moves in

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropics remain active. High of 74 and low of 68 today. No much rain so far. Terre haute right now is cooler and a NW wind. Temps are cooler. Dew points are coming down. Jet stream shows the cooler weather coming this way. Water vapor satellite has moisture over us. Satellite has clouds in the area and radar shows some rain. Rain will taper off on Wednesday and looks dry for Thursday. Slight chance of showers Friday night but otherwise dry for the extended forecast. Temps cool now but will warm in the longer term. Tonight, showers and 56. Tomorrow, showers and 61. Dry and warmer by the weekend and early next week.

