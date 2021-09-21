CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden plays down chances of striking trade deal with UK

By Sam Blewett
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Joe Biden downplayed prospects of brokering a post-Brexit trade deal with Boris Johnson as ministers resorted to considering downgrading their efforts to join an existing pact.

Meeting the Prime Minister in the White House the US President issued a fresh warning for the UK not to damage the peace process in Northern Ireland over the EU departure.

Mr Biden did not counter the assertion from his predecessor Barack Obama’s that Britain would be at the “back of the queue” for a post-Brexit free trade agreement.

Sitting next to Mr Johnson in the Oval Office the US President told reporters: “We’re going to talk a little bit about trade today and we’re going to have to work that through.”

The Prime Minister’s first White House meeting with Mr Biden since he succeeded Donald Trump came as the Government’s hopes for securing a comprehensive free trade deal with the US faded.

Ministers were understood to be instead considering whether to join an existing pact with the US, Mexico and Canada to boost trans-Atlantic trade in a major departure from their prior ambitions.

Earlier in the day, Mr Johnson was unable to commit to securing the deal – touted as a prize of Brexit by Leave supporters during the EU referendum – before the next election.

Vocally proud of his Irish heritage, Mr Biden said he feels “very strongly” about the issues surrounding the peace process, as problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol persisted.

“And I would not at all like to see, nor I might add would many of my Republican colleagues like to see, a change in the Irish accords, the end result having a closed border in Ireland,” he said.

