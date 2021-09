Disney CEO Bob Chapek mentioned today during a Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference that Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings will hit Disney+ on Friday, Nov. 12, which the studio is designating as Disney+ Day. That’s a consumer day celebrating the services. “We’ll be surprising people with offers and it will be an annual thing,” said Chapek. “We’re going to have new content release against one of our four key franchises.” This mirrors a similar even that Netflix is doing this week. You can read below what else is dropping on that day. Chapek acknowledged during the conference, “We love theatrical exhibition,” those...

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO