Waseca, MN

Waseca man charged with aggravated robbery after incident at Birdseye

The Free Press
 7 days ago
File photo. The Free Press

The Free Press

WASECA — A former Birdseye employee allegedly robbed an ex-coworker at gunpoint Sunday outside the Waseca vegetable plant.

The suspect allegedly admitted to robbing the man, whom he blamed for his firing, after a SWAT team deployed chemicals on his trailer to drive him out for arrest.

Luis Hugo Resendez, 51, of Waseca, was charged with aggravated robbery Tuesday in Waseca County District Court.

Waseca police received a report of an armed robbery at 10:54 p.m. Sunday outside Birdseye.

A worker reported Resendez pointed what appeared to be a gun at him before stealing his phone and wallet.

Resendez reportedly hid the gun after showing it to the worker and threatening him.

Officers went to where Resendez was believed to live in a camping trailer. They found his truck parked outside and wrote a search warrant for the trailer and truck.

The South Central SWAT team was called in and reportedly tried to contact Resendez several times inside the trailer but wasn’t successful. The team broke windows on the trailer and deployed chemicals inside, which led Resendez to go outside, where he was detained.

Resendez later told a detective he blamed the worker for his firing, according to a criminal complaint. When asked if he took the worker’s phone, Resendez allegedly said he did because he was angry. He also said the gun wasn’t real and was an airsoft gun, telling the detective it could be found in his stove.

The complaint states he told the detective he threw the wallet and cellphone in the lake because they were evidence. He denied threatening the worker.

An officer found the airsoft gun in the stove and identification cards belonging to the worker elsewhere in the trailer.

