CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Hundreds of group home workers could strike in spite of state deal

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QgquF_0c3iZlGB00

More than 500 group home workers are threatening to walk off the job just months after a deal meant to avoid a strike.

The state set aside $184 million to give group home workers raises and better benefits. But the SEIU 1199 New England union says two agencies, Network Incorporated and Whole Life, aren’t passing that money onto workers.

The agencies are facing a strike from SEIU 1199NE workers on Oct. 5.

Group home workers threatened to walk out this summer, but state lawmakers reached a last-minute deal. Gov. Ned Lamont says owners have the money to pay workers more, and additional state money is not on the table.

"We negotiated a deal. We got additional resources to the group home operators. Now, this is between the workers and the operators,” he said. “Operators have got some extra loot, let's make sure you share it with the workers and do this fairly."

But Network's director Susan Pearson says the state is the problem. She says group homes support giving workers more, but they are still waiting for pension help to match workers' raises. Pearson says they still don’t know how much assistance they’ll get from the Department of Disability Services.

Kevin Mackie, a group home worker at Network says he can't wait much longer.

"I'm working an extra 20 to 30 hours a week just to make a living wage,” he told News 12.

Caught in the middle are the families of loved ones with disabilities. Pearson told News 12 that a strike would be “catastrophic.” She says the labor market is so tight right now, she's not even sure she could find replacement workers.

Right now, some group home workers make less than $15 an hour. The union plans to file strike notices against at least two more group homes later this week.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

The national eviction ban is over. But renters still can't be forced out in these states

The national eviction ban is no longer in effect after the Supreme Court struck it down last week. Yet in a number of states, renters are still entitled to protections. The national eviction ban is no longer in effect, after the Supreme Court struck it down last week, leaving the more than 11 million Americans still behind on their rent at risk of being forced out of their homes.
HOUSE RENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
KREM

Hundreds join lawsuit challenging Washington's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state, health care workers

SEATTLE — Hundreds of first responders, medical workers and state employees are joining a lawsuit over Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. William Cleary and his wife Sherra Rae said they are unvaccinated and don't plan to get the shots. He's a firefighter in the Seattle area, she works at a major hospital, and both could lose their jobs after October 18, which is the state’s vaccine deadline for state, health care and education workers.
WASHINGTON STATE
San Bernardino County Sun

Kaiser workers to vote on strike authorization in Southern California

A union of 24,000 Kaiser Permanente nurses and other workers who say they’re understaffed and facing a revamped pay system that would fuel more shortages announced their bargaining team will vote next month to authorize a strike if needed. The Southern California nurses, pharmacists, rehab therapists, social workers, physician assistants,...
LABOR ISSUES
MyNorthwest

Thousands of construction workers to start strike Thursday

Thousands of Washington construction workers are planning to go on strike Thursday, after members of the Northwest Carpenters Union voted to reject the latest offer from Associated General Contractors. The union says the strike could impact some local construction projects. That includes the Microsoft campuses in Redmond and Sammamish, and...
REDMOND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group Homes#Seiu
CBS News

Nabisco workers in five states end company's first strike in 52 years

More than 1,000 Nabisco workers in five states are returning to their jobs this week after striking since early August over the snack giant's proposed changes to longstanding work and pay rules that included turning eight-hour shifts into 12-hour ones without overtime. Employees overwhelmingly approved a contract on Saturday, their...
LABOR ISSUES
audacy.com

Union workers deliver strike notice

(Hartford, Conn./WTIC) - Workers at group homes in Connecticut could be readying for a walkout. Employees at a pair of group home agencies, Whole Life and Network, have set a strike deadline date for October 5th at 6 a.m. The agencies cover 70 locations and about 500 workers bargaining for...
HARTFORD, CT
fox10phoenix.com

Nabisco strike that impacted several states over after workers ratify new contract

CHICAGO - The Nabisco strike, which impacted workers in Chicago and several other locations across the country, is now over. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) working for Nabisco/Mondelez announced on Saturday that members have voted "overwhelmingly" to accept a new collective bargaining agreement. The...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Connecticut Public

‘Agencies Need To Step Up’: Group Home Workers Vote To Strike As Union Contract Negotiations Stall

More than 600 group home union workers at two Connecticut nonprofit agencies have voted to strike next month as they seek new contracts with employers. Specifically, union members and leaders accused the agencies of two things: avoiding bargaining meetings and a reluctance to secure state and federal funding that has been set aside for improvements to the industry and its workforce.
LABOR ISSUES
Seattle Times

Seattle-area carpenter strike begins; hundreds of job sites could be affected

The clamoring sounds of construction were replaced with union chants in South Lake Union on Thursday, when carpenters walked off the job at a nearly complete 12-story office building as part of a strike that could affect hundreds of construction sites across the region. Striking members of the Northwest Carpenters...
SEATTLE, WA
Bwog

Student Workers Of Columbia Begin Vote For Strike Authorization

Today at 9 am, members of the Student Workers of Columbia began voting on whether their Bargaining Committee should have the authority to call for a strike if they deem it necessary to further negotiations for a still non-existent contract with the University. After organizing the largest strike in Columbia’s...
ADVOCACY
Chicago Sun-Times

Nabisco workers end strike in Chicago, other cities

Nabisco workers have overwhelmingly ratified a contract to end a strike that started more than a month ago in Portland, Oregon, and spread to other five locations, including a bakery on Chicago’s Southwest Side. The four-year agreement, retroactive to March 1, applies to about 1,000 workers in the United States....
CHICAGO, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

24,000 Kaiser workers could be heading for a strike, union says

The union representing 24,000 registered nurses and healthcare professionals at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is looking at the option of striking amid dissatisfaction with contract proposals it says will make staffing shortages worse. On Sept. 16, leadership from the 18 Kaiser affiliates of United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health...
OAKLAND, CA
WJCL

Film industry under threat of worker strikes

SAVANNAH, Ga. — As the television and film industry makes up for lost time due to COVID-19 restrictions, crews are considering strikes due to workplace conditions. The International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees union is having trouble getting to an agreement with organizations that represent studios like Netflix, Hulu and Disney.
SAVANNAH, GA
News 12

News 12

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy