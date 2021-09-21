CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

tennesseetitans.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Titans (1-1) return home this week to face the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts (0-2). Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143) is scheduled for noon CDT on Sunday, Sept. 26. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS vs. TENNESSEE TITANS. Sunday, September 26th (Nissan Stadium) 12 PM CDT. WATCH ON TV. NETWORK: CBS.

www.tennesseetitans.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
lineups.com

Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts Matchup Preview (9/19/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts Matchup Preview (9/19/21) Both the Rams and Colts debuted new starting quarterbacks on Sunday with vastly different levels of success. Los Angeles’s Matthew Stafford lit up the Chicago defense on Sunday Night Football in a decisive victory while Carson Wentz struggled to move the ball effectively outside of a couple of drives in a multi-score home loss to the Seahawks. Things don’t get much easier for Wentz against this Rams team that has one of the best defenses in the NFL. Can the Colts avoid an 0-2 start and upset the Rams at home? Does it even matter in an AFC South where only one team won in Week 1?
NFL
CBS Sports

Colts vs. Rams: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: Los Angeles 1-0; Indianapolis 0-1 Last Season Records: Indianapolis 11-5; Los Angeles 10-6 The Indianapolis Colts may be playing at home again on Sunday, but the experts are forecasting a 3.5-point defeat. They will square off against the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis will be seeking to avenge the 46-9 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 10 of 2017.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Lofton
tennesseetitans.com

Behind Enemy Lines: A Quick Look at the Indianapolis Colts

NASHVILLE – The Titans face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Points for/against: 20.0/27.5. Offense: 20th overall, 345.0 ypg (16th rushing, 19th passing). Defense: 18th overall, 376.0 ypg (17th rushing, 17th passing). TEAM LEADERS. Head coach: Frank Reich. Offense:. QB: Carson Wentz (45-of-69, 498 yards, 3 TDs, 1...
NFL
Kentucky New Era

Titans Top Plays from Week 3 vs. Colts | Tennessee Titans

Check out the Titans best plays from the Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/titans. Follow us on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Game Pass#Tv Network#American Football#Afc South#Cbs Nashville Affiliate#Wtvf#Titans Mobile Site#Titans App#Paramount#Yahoo#Titans Mobile App#Tennesseetitans Com#Preseason#Al Flagship#Amie Wells Post Game
chatsports.com

Colts vs. Titans: How they scored

The Indianapolis Colts lost to the Tennessee Titans 25-16 in NFL Week 3 action. The Colts are 0-3 and visit the Miami Dolphins next Sunday. Here's how the Colts and Titans scored in Sunday's game. Big loss:C Quenton Nelson out with ankle injury. Titans 7, Colts 0. Chester Rogers 6-yard...
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Six Things That Stood Out for the Titans in Sunday's Win Over the Colts

NASHVILLE – The Titans beat the Indianapolis Colts 25-16 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things that stood out in the contest …. Perhaps the most pleasant surprise for the Titans on defense so far has been the play of outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi. A former Steeler, Adeniyi arrived in Nashville at the same time as heralded pass rusher Bud Dupree. While Dupree has worked his way back from injury, Adeniyi has worked his way into backfields. It was Adeniyi who had the key sack in overtime last week at Seattle, and it was Adeniyi who led the Titans with 1.5 sacks on Sunday. He also had another sack taken off the stat sheet because of defensive penalty, and he finished the game with three QB hits and four tackles as well. In three games, Adeniyi leads the Titans in sacks (2.5), and he's provided a big boost to the defense. "You just have to do your job," Adeniyi said. "Every man, do your job, and we're good. And that's what we did. … It feels great (to contribute). When everybody is getting production, and working together, it feels great."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tennesseetitans.com

Hot Topics From Titans HC Mike Vrabel's Monday Presser

NASHVILLE – Titans head coach Mike Vrabel held a press conference on Monday, one day after the team's 25-16 win over the Colts. Next up for the Titans in a game at the New York Jets on Sunday. Here's a look at the hot topics from today's presser …. -Vrabel...
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Game Preview: Titans Travel to Face the Jets in Week 4

DOWNLOAD GAME RELEASE (PDF) | HOW TO WATCH. The Titans have only played one previous game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium, which opened in 2010. The Jets won that game in Week 14 of 2015, but the Titans took the most recent meeting at Nissan Stadium in Week 13 of the 2018 campaign.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy