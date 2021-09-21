Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

NASHVILLE – The Titans beat the Indianapolis Colts 25-16 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things that stood out in the contest …. Perhaps the most pleasant surprise for the Titans on defense so far has been the play of outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi. A former Steeler, Adeniyi arrived in Nashville at the same time as heralded pass rusher Bud Dupree. While Dupree has worked his way back from injury, Adeniyi has worked his way into backfields. It was Adeniyi who had the key sack in overtime last week at Seattle, and it was Adeniyi who led the Titans with 1.5 sacks on Sunday. He also had another sack taken off the stat sheet because of defensive penalty, and he finished the game with three QB hits and four tackles as well. In three games, Adeniyi leads the Titans in sacks (2.5), and he's provided a big boost to the defense. "You just have to do your job," Adeniyi said. "Every man, do your job, and we're good. And that's what we did. … It feels great (to contribute). When everybody is getting production, and working together, it feels great."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO