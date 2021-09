Even before the big winds we have seen in the last couple weeks there was a lot of concern about corn stalk quality and the possibility of corn going down before harvest. The hot and dry summer put a lot of stress on corn plants. After pollination the corn plant uses all energy it has to develop the kernels on the ear. Basically it cannibalizes the stalk to put as much as possible into the kernels.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO