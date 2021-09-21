CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitch makes a deal with the music industry, but streamers still can't use copyrighted songs

By Andy Chalk
 7 days ago
After months of escalating beef between Twitch and the music industry, the streaming platform announced today that it has reached an agreement with the National Music Publishers' Association to "build productive partnerships between the service and music publishers." Details are vague at this point, but Twitch said the new deal "paves the way for the economics of new gaming models to increase visibility and revenue for songwriters."

Twitch Just Threw All Of Its Streamers Under The Bus

Twitch and the National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA) just agreed on a new rule about copyrighted music. Basically, it's the same but different. Streamers will get more warning for violations instead of instant punishment, as they have in the past, but they still need to avoid streaming copyrighted songs without permission.
Twitch to ban serial refunders who take advantage of streamer subs

Twitch is now starting to review subscription refunds and monitor users suspected of abusing the system. The small yet impactful change to its refund policy hopes to combat serial refunders, who subscribe to get a shoutout from the streamer and then file a refund to get their money back. Users who are caught abusing the system will incur a temporary or permanent Twitch ban.
GAMINGbible

Twitch Streamer Blows Up After Speed Dating Viewers On Stream

One of the great things about Twitch is that it provides a platform for streamers who want to share all sorts of interests and hobbies. Sure, there are the purists who believe Twitch is all about video games, but there's so much more to it than that. Gardening streams? You got 'em. Otters swimming around in an enclosure? Got that too. Live speed dating? Yes, apparently that's also a thing here now.
jackcentral.org

Streamers have the itch to ditch Twitch

This month opened with an important day for streamers: #ADayOffTwitch. Users and streamers banded together to make the site go dark in protest of the dangerous hate raids that have been infesting the platform and raising safety issues for all who use it. Transphobic, homophobic, sexist, racist and offensive comments...
Henry Cavill
NME

Los Campesinos! claim Twitch streamers are introducing them to a wider audience

Gareth David of indie-pop legends Los Campesinos! has given Twitch some credit for the extended success of the band in a recent interview. In the interview, with Last Donut Of The Night, David suggested that the continued popularity of the band, along with new Los Campesinos! fans, might partially have been influenced by Twitch streamers. “There’s a couple of very famous Twitch streamers who are fans of our band,” he said, “and one of them wears our merchandise on his streams.”
musictech.net

Twitch and NMPA announce agreement: What could it mean for streamers?

Twitch and the National Music Publishers’ Association have announced an agreement to build “productive partnerships” after a year-long dispute over music rights. While it may not be the licensing deal some may have hoped for, the agreement represents a significant step toward such a partnership. Twitch has so far made...
eMarketer

Twitch will need many more music rights deals to satisfy creators

The news: Livestreaming platform Twitch announced an agreement with the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) on Wednesday in an attempt to alleviate the copyright issues it’s grappled with for the past year and a half. How we got here: After going years without a single music license, Twitch began receiving...
vgr.com

Twitch Streamer VoldemartLive Reportedly Lost $15,000 in RuneScape Gold Live

Last month, we posted about Twitch streamers winning millions in an online crypto casino. But let’s face it—not every story has such a happy ending. One Twitch Streamer called VoldemartLive had a really bad day on RuneScape recently. How bad? Try $15,000 in lost funds worth of bad. What Happened...
dexerto.com

Twitch reaches new agreement to protect streamers from DMCA strikes

Following a long battle involving DMCA strikes, Twitch has officially reached an agreement with the National Music Publishers’ Association to help curb accidental punishments against its content creators. Dexerto reported just a few days ago that Twitch was in talks with the NMPA with hopes to come to an agreement...
Gamespot

Twitch Offers Music Publishers Tools To Detect Song Usage

Twitch has struck a deal with the National Music Publishers Association after months of animosity between the music industry and the Amazon-owned streaming giant. As reported by Variety, the arrangement is not a full-on licensing agreement, but instead looks to be the basis for a partnership between Twitch and music publishers.
dexerto.com

IRL Twitch streamer mindblown as stranger tries to fight him

Twitch’s IRL streams continue to be one of the most popular categories on Twitch, but sometimes streamers have to deal with some rather difficult scenarios. Streaming on Twitch in public places can be incredibly risky, especially when you never know how certain people will react. Unlike regular streams, IRL content creators can’t control or limit their interactions with the outside world. This can often lead to some rather awkward and even frightening encounters.
djcity.com

Twitch Reaches Partnership With Music Publishers

After a year wherein numerous independent creatives employed as DJs struggled then learned how to adapt their skills to streaming platforms, Twitch — one of the most popular of platforms for disc jockeys to continue to play as well as earn sustainable incomes — has partnered with the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) on a long-awaited agreement focused on building “productive partnerships” between the livestreaming service and publishing organization, according to a press release announcement.
edm.com

Streamers Still Upset With Twitch After Landmark NMPA Deal

A new deal has been struck in the ongoing battle between Twitch and the National Music Publishers Association (NMPA)—but streamers still aren't happy. Over a year after the initial debate began, Twitch finally came to an agreement with the NMPA. But even after the deal, streamers will not be allowed to play licensed music while streaming. Thousands of DMCA copyright strikes have been issued to streamers in the last year, resulting in the removal of any videos containing copyrighted songs.
