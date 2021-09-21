Twitch makes a deal with the music industry, but streamers still can't use copyrighted songs
After months of escalating beef between Twitch and the music industry, the streaming platform announced today that it has reached an agreement with the National Music Publishers' Association to "build productive partnerships between the service and music publishers." Details are vague at this point, but Twitch said the new deal "paves the way for the economics of new gaming models to increase visibility and revenue for songwriters."www.pcgamer.com
Comments / 0